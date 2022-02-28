The curtain may not be going up for another nine months, but ticket sales for this year’s Christmas panto at Grantham’s Guildhall Arts Centre have already topped the 1,000 mark.

South Kesteven District Council’s arts team is working with Polka Dot Pantomimes to present Rapunzel - A Tangled Tale!

The show, based on a classic fairy tale about a girl with magical hair who is locked in a tower, starts its four-week run on Saturday, December 3, and tickets are already selling fast. The first 100 went within an hour of going on sale.

Coun Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, SKDC’s cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said: “Tickets are selling so fast that we are looking forward to sell-out shows and I’d recommend booking early to avoid disappointment.

“Panto at the Guildhall is a festive tradition and a firm family favourite with audience members of all ages.

“We are delighted to once again be working with Polka Dot Pantomimes on what is sure to be another panto success.”

As usual there will be plenty of audience participation, plus lots of laughter, singing and spectacular special effects.

There will be a relaxed performance on Saturday, December 17, at 10.30am and, for the first time, a signed performance on Sunday, December 11, for those with hearing impairments.

To book tickets call 01476 406158 or go to https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/

Discounts are available for families, group bookings and schools.