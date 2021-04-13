A rare and stunning duck has been spotted on the River Witham through Grantham.

The Mandarin duck was captured on camera today (Tuesday) by photographer Steve Nesbitt, who called it a "great looking male Mandarin duck".

The duck was spotted in Wyndham Park near the white bridge.

Mandarin duck in Wyndham Park. Photo: Steve Nesbitt (46127350)

According to The Wildlife Trusts, the Mandarin was introduced from the Far East, as its name suggests. Oddly for a duck, it nests in trees, sometimes high above the water.

It can still be found in China, Japan, Korea and parts of Russia, while in the UK it is more often found in parts of South East England, North England, Wales and Scotland.

The trust says: "It escaped, or was deliberately released, from captivity in the UK. Mandarin ducks are actually quite shy birds, often hiding beneath overhanging willows and usually only forming small flocks.

Mandarin duck in Wyndham Park. Photo: Steve Nesbitt (46127353)

"A beautiful, unmistakable duck: male mandarins have elaborate plumage with orange plumes on their cheeks, orange 'sails' on their back, and pale orange sides; females are dull in comparison, with grey heads, brown backs and white eyestripe."

