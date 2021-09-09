Members of the public will have a rare opportunity to go inside and up Bellmount Tower near Grantham this weekend as part of the national Heritage Open Days scheme.

Walkers will be able to join a guided walk on Saturday which will take them up the Eastern Avenue of veteran trees to hear their stories and take in the surrounding natural beauty before arriving at the mid-18th-century Grade II listed landmark.

Bellmount Tower near Grantham was built in 1750 and is iconic to Grantham.

Bellmount Tower (51064391)

Walks depart at 10.30am, 10.45am and 11.15am.

Booking is essential via ReconnectingGrantham@woodlandtrust.org.uk

The walks form part of England’s largest festival of history and culture and are supported locally by the Grantham Civic Society.

Civic society secretary Dr John Manterfield said: "These free events are an opportunity to welcome new members and young people to Grantham Civic Society."

More historic locations will also be welcoming visitors as part of the Heritage weekend: