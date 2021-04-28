Rare 'Pink Moon' photographed above Grantham

The rare 'Pink Moon' could be seen over Grantham earlier this week.

Ian Sharp captured the 'Pink Moon' in all of its glory over Gonerby Hill Foot on Monday evening.

The moon, which was the first supermoon of the year, could be seen at its fullest at around 4.00am on Tuesday morning.

The Pink Moon was captured by Ian Sharp. (46641118)

The 'Pink Moon' is one of many names that April's full moon goes by, as well as 'Awakening Moon', 'Sprouting Grass Moon' and 'Pascal Moon'.