A rare wild service tree has been planted in Queen Elizabeth Park in Grantham to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The tree was donated by the Lincolnshire Gardens Trust, with members joined at the planting ceremony on Wednesday (March 3) by representatives from park owners South Kesteven District Council.

The tree is seen as a gate guardian to the Diamond Grove of 60 silver birch trees around an English oak, planted by the Trust in 2012 with the help of local schoolchildren to mark Her Majesty’s Diamond Jubilee.

A tree was planted in Queen Elizabeth Park to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. (55220331)

Councillor Adam Stokes, SKDC deputy leader said: “We are extremely grateful to the Lincolnshire Gardens Trust for this beautiful and unusual tree planted against the setting of the Diamond Grove.

"Queen Elizabeth Park is very much the town’s country park, full of trees, and this special donation is a fitting addition.

“As a council we are committed to planting more trees. We all know how important they are in improving biodiversity, creating shade and capturing and storing carbon dioxide, all of which contribute to the Council’s carbon reduction programme.”

Wednesday’s planting also included 70 wildflower plants, including purple violets, to mark the Queen’s 70 years of dedicated service to the country.

Fruits of the wild service tree, also known as chequers, are said to taste like dates and were once given to children as sweets. They can be made into an alcoholic drink and it is thought they influenced the naming of prolific Chequers Inns across the UK.

Lincolnshire Gardens Trust was first founded in 1995 as a garden conservation and education charity, with the pandemic awakening many more people to the value of green spaces and the many benefits for health and wellbeing.

It is committed to encourage all ages in the enjoyment and care of the many varied historic gardens, parks, and designed landscapes throughout Lincolnshire.