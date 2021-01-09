A Grantham DJ continued her live music streams with a New Year’s Eve party.

Rachel Mitchell, known as ‘Ravin Rach’, hosted a two-hour DJ stream to say goodbye to 2020, while celebrating her own birthday.

Since the beginning of the first lockdown, Rach has kept her viewers entertained every Friday night with DJ sets and saved the best until the end of the year with her special New Year’s stream.

Rach provided a bonus 12 minute stream at midnight after her earlier two hour set. (43817232)

Around 240 people tuned into the show in total, as Rach performed her usual two-hour set from 8pm, before returning for a 12-minute long special at midnight.

The special set included Rach dancing in a showman costume and a popper of stars to begin 2021.

Rach said: “We had one popper of stars at 10pm to practice, as they were not normal poppers: 60cm and quite powerful.

Rach came back after her earlier set to dance the audience into 2021. (43817229)

“The 12am [show] was amazing. I danced to the showman.

“I had a magic cane that I flicked out just before I came on, I really did put on a show.”

Rach thanked everyone who came to her party and for all of their kind birthday messages.

She also thanked Steve Worn and Simon Morley for their support with the technical side and lighting respectively, as well as Steve Mitchell for his support which included a buffet.

Rach continued: “The feedback was amazing. People that were on their own or just had me on their TVs celebrating NYE, it felt like they were at a proper party.

“No one felt alone and that’s the rewarding part for me, everyone was involved.”

Rach will now continue her shows every Friday at 8pm on Twitch, before uploading them to YouTube so people can catch up on there if they miss the live show.

To find out more, search for Ravin Rach DJ Stream on Facebook or visit www.twitch.tv/ravinrach247