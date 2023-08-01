A charity supporting older people is urging people to volunteer to restart its monthly tea parties in town.

Re-engage, which aims to reduce loneliness among old people, is hoping to restart the two tea party groups it ran in Grantham before the Covid lockdown.

The free events are held once a month at a volunteer host’s home and anyone aged over 75 years old can join the group.

A Re-engage tea party.

Sally Flowers, head of service delivery at Re-engage, said: “Covid turned many things upside down and had an impact on our volunteering.

“But we are now seeing a turn-around with more people coming forward and wanting to devote some time to helping older people.

“We have several thousand volunteers now but we always need more, especially as many of our tea party groups are re-starting after the pandemic.

“We highly value our volunteers and know that they get something in return for their dedication.”

Data from the Office of National Statistics revealed there are 9,000 people aged over 66 years old who live alone in South Kesteven.

Research has also shown that isolation can exacerbate health conditions including heart disease, obesity and depression.

If anyone would like to volunteer, they can find out more at https://www.reengage.org.uk/volunteer/map/.

The tea parties began in London in 1965 by Trevor Lyttleton, who was concerned of the conditions a lady was living in on her own.

He invited her and some other people for an outing and the tea parties were born.

Now, there are hundreds across England, Scotland and Wales.

The tea parties usually last a couple of hours, and visitors are served cake, sandwiches and tea.

They get the chance to have a social chat and make new friends.

Some tea parties are also run in local halls and community centres, and some enjoy day trips to garden centres and other venues.