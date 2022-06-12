Was this a visit from a Queen bee during the Jubilee?

This picture (below) of a swarm of bees was captured by Paul Davies while in Grantham Market Place over the Jubilee holiday.

The swarm gathered on the orrery sculpture in Market Place during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee holiday.

Paul Davies took this picture during the Jubilee of a swarm of bees in Market Place, Grantham. (57168086)

The orrery sculpture is a reference to the celestial work of Sir Isaac Newton who was born at Woolsthorpe Manor.

The sculpture was unveiled in Market Place in 2011.