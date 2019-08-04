Reader heaps praise on new Grantham business for being 'oasis of calm'

A reader has written to the Journal to praise The Garden Yard which opened on Union Street, Grantham, in May.

Here is her letter in full:

My husband and I have been going every week to the newly opened The Garden Yard garden centre/cafe in Union Street, near Asda, since it opened a few weeks ago and wanted to say how wonderful the place was.

The Garden Yard. (11525932)

The owners, Sarah and Tony, are absolutely lovely and can’t do enough for you.

They sell all sorts of garden furniture, plants and ephemera, they support local artists by letting them use some of the space within the gardens and they have the most marvellous little cafe at the back where they serve delicious homemade cakes which Sarah bakes herself. She also makes celebration cakes to take away.

Sitting in the gardens under the pergola or on one of the seats within the gardens is a true oasis of calm and relaxation and I can’t praise it highly enough.

Everyone should go there for a bit of rest and recuperation from this fast paced world; they’ll feel a whole lot better for it.

Mr and Mrs Horsfall

By email