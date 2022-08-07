A letter from a Grantham resident has asked why there are less flowers in the town now than when he moved here 20 years ago.

John Knowles, of Belton Lane, Grantham, posed the question 'Where have all the flowers gone?' in a recent letter to the Journal.

The letter reads: "Some people may remember a record of that name sung by the Seekers.

Reader letter (10012624)

"This sprung to mind when I started looking for the floral displays around town. So where are they?

"Nowhere to be seen but a few shrivelled up plants on St Peter’s Hill and likewise in Wyndham Park.

"I remember when I moved to Grantham some 20 odd years ago there were hanging baskets all along the High Street and a number of gardens around the town centre.

"At the same time there were magnificent displays in Wyndham Park, our showpiece park.

"As I have travelled around the country in recent weeks I have yet to find a town with a more miserable showing of summer flowers than Grantham.

"The only exception is the lovely sensory garden in Wyndham Park which is maintained by forum volunteers.

"So my questions to members and officers of South Kesteven District Council are as follows:

"1. Why is it that floral displays around town have been allowed to diminish and deteriorate so much?

"2. Do they have no pride in our town?

"3. Do they not want to attract visitors to Grantham?

"Answers on a postcard please..."