Reader looks at the plans that never came to fruition in Grantham

Reading letters in the Journal (August 9), the one from S. Allen made me chuckle, as I had just been reading an article in [history book] ‘Grantham in the News 1976-2000’.

There are various mentions of the east-west bypass with one being a delay of seven years in 1976.

Then residents arguing with Highways about the route in 1985.

Grantham Journal letters. (7064826)

Here we are in 2019, some 43 years later, and all we have managed is two roundabouts, one of which is still not in use as it leads nowhere.

Reading other stories in this book reveals that Grantham’s powers-that-be have a habit of making public announcements about what wonderful things they are going to do in the town, of which very few, or maybe even none, have made it into reality.

My favourite non-events are, the inner relief road that was supposed to reduce traffic through the town, which would then be pedestrianised. NOT.

The A1 to be elevated to motorway status. NOT.

New traffic scheme to be introduced on St Peter’s Hill to improve traffic flow. Yes it was done, but as for improving traffic flow? NOT.

Evidently it took five minutes to agree that Morrisons could take over Grantham town centre but it was supposed to include a two-screen cinema and a community square for events and exhibitions etc. NOT.

Can we believe anything that is spouted out from our leaders to the population of Grantham?

It would seem that they are taking a leaf out of national government’s book in losing their leader and losing their way generally.

Dave Pepperdine

By email