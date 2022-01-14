Journal reader Lynda North sent in this glorious winter picture taken at Belton House this week.

Lynda said: "The weather was glorious and the reflections in the lake were amazing.

"The ducks are already in pairs for the spring."

Ducks walking on the frozen lake at Belton House. Photo: Lynda North (54279050)

Have you taken a photo recently you would like to share with our readers? Send your pictures to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk and we will publish a selection online and in the paper.