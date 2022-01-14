Home   News   Article

Reader photo shows ducks walking on a frozen lake near Grantham

By Graham Newton
Published: 16:59, 14 January 2022
Journal reader Lynda North sent in this glorious winter picture taken at Belton House this week.

Lynda said: "The weather was glorious and the reflections in the lake were amazing.

"The ducks are already in pairs for the spring."

Ducks walking on the frozen lake at Belton House. Photo: Lynda North (54279050)
