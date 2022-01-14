Reader photo shows ducks walking on a frozen lake near Grantham
Published: 16:59, 14 January 2022
| Updated: 17:03, 14 January 2022
Journal reader Lynda North sent in this glorious winter picture taken at Belton House this week.
Lynda said: "The weather was glorious and the reflections in the lake were amazing.
"The ducks are already in pairs for the spring."
