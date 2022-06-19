In 1953, Alford Street in Grantham won best decorated street in a competition held for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Cath Rowson brought in these pictures, one of which shows Alford Street residents enjoying a Coronation party in the National School.

Cath is the young blond girl standing at the table, far right.

Alford Street won best decorated street for the Coronation in June 1953. Kath Rowson is the small blond haired girl stood at the front of the group. (57312212)

She is also pictured at the front of the photo, right, in Alford Street with other children in June 1953.

The street was decorated with flags, flowers and elaborate banners.

Do you have any old photographs of Grantham or the surrounding villages you would like to share with our readers? Email them to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk or send/bring them in to our office at 18 Watergate, Grantham.

Alford Street families enjoy a Jubilee party in the National School after winning best decorated street for the 1953 Coronation. (57312089)

Alford Street, Grantham, at the time of the Queen's Coronation in June 1953. (57387836)

Alford Street, Grantham, at the time of the Queen's Coronation in June 1953. (57387833)

Alford Street, Grantham, at the time of the Queen's Coronation in June 1953. (57387831)

Alford Street, Grantham, at the time of the Queen's Coronation in June 1953. (57387828)

Alford Street, Grantham, at the time of the Queen's Coronation in June 1953. (57387826)

Cath now lives in nearby Redcross Street where she runs ROCK (Rescue of Cats and Kittens).