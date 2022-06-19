Reader photos show prize-winning Grantham street decorated for the Queen's Coronation in 1953
In 1953, Alford Street in Grantham won best decorated street in a competition held for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.
Cath Rowson brought in these pictures, one of which shows Alford Street residents enjoying a Coronation party in the National School.
Cath is the young blond girl standing at the table, far right.
She is also pictured at the front of the photo, right, in Alford Street with other children in June 1953.
The street was decorated with flags, flowers and elaborate banners.
Do you have any old photographs of Grantham or the surrounding villages you would like to share with our readers? Email them to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk or send/bring them in to our office at 18 Watergate, Grantham.
Cath now lives in nearby Redcross Street where she runs ROCK (Rescue of Cats and Kittens).