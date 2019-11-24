Reader pleads for more to be done about drainage in Grantham

As I write, we are enjoying another downpour.

Folks walking down London Road towards Springfield Road and South Parade are dodging the spray from cars having to go through lakes, and those drivers hoping to turn into Springfield from South Parade are having to negotiate another lake at the corner there.

On the other end of Springfield Road we have the turning into Harlaxton Road making Lake Superior look like a puddle.

The junction at South Parade also gets waterlogged. (22298997)

It is the same EVERY time it rains.

Even after Springfield Road was dug up near the bridge and Pizza Hut, you had a pond by Pizza Hut and National Tyres after a shower. They dug the road up, to put gas pipes in, but forgot to add drainage

pipes.

If there’s the pond, it’s hard to drive into town and avoid both the vehicle on your right and the pond on your left.

Is there any chance one year something might be done about the drainage in Grantham?

Nigel Parkin

Grantham