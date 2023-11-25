A reader shares his views on the empty shops in Grantham’s high street.

It was disheartening to see so many vacant premises in the centre of Grantham when we visited friends at the weekend.

What makes the situation even worse are the large number of unsightly garish posters that have been stuck on shop windows advertising a forthcoming event in Peterborough.

Grantham High Street

Would it be possible for your newspaper to ask the organisers to remove the posters as soon as possible?

Even a BT phone kiosk near your office has been disfigured with one of these unwelcome posters.

Although it is uncertain what can be done to restore prosperity to the town centre, perhaps a start could be made with a reduction in the cost of parking.

It is expensive and only encourages people to do their shopping out of town.

Hugh Counsell, Durham