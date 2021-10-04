Grantham Journal reader Alan Ward, of Sleaford, has emailed to say he is concerned by the public consultation into four NHS services in our area which includes the future of A&E at Grantham.

Mr Ward says: "I have just completed the above on line (NHS Lincolnshire - Public Consultation Questionnaire) and have the following comments to make:-

I am not nor will be on twitter ( like many more of the public).

Grantham Hospital (51903737)

The questionnaire is very loaded and it would appear that the decision has already been made despite the so-called 12 week consultation (which has to happen), so all comments made will be totally ignored as in the past.

It would appear that nearly all major health issues are going to be treated at Lincoln or some at Boston with NO CONSIDERATION TO THE AMOUNT OF TRAVEL HAVING TO BE DONE BY THE PATIENT or the additional mileage done by the ambulances which add to to the NHS costs.

There is no question asked whether the Accident & Emergency Unit be retained or not (SHOULD BE). Surely the public should have a say on this very critical matter.

Just recently I had to go to Nottingham City Hospital (42 miles away) for a major operation as there are no cardiothoracic consultants in UHL which I find very disconcerting.( In normal times it would have been very difficult to have had any visitors).

In short this consultation is a total waste of time and money as the powers that be DO NOT LISTEN TO WHAT THE PATIENT HAS TO SAY."

The public consultation will continue until December 23, 2021.

Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) says its preferred option is to replace A&E with a 24/7 urgent treatment centre (UTC).

You can complete the consultation questionnaire here.