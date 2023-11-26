A reader has shared his thanks to the work of the people at Grantham Hospital’s Urgent Treatment Centre.

A special word of praise and gratitude to the staff on duty last Tuesday teatime at the Urgent Care Unit.

I had to take my wife there due to being unwell and within minutes of arriving she was being triaged and having various tests to assess the problems.

Grantham Hospital.

Later in the evening the doctor was able to discuss what had happened, the cause and what to do if and when it reoccurs .

She was discharged and I was able to bring her home, feeling a lot more settled, being made aware of what was the cause and what to look out for in the future.

Living only 20 minutes away by car it is a lot quicker for us (living in Sleaford) to go to Grantham than Lincoln or Boston, and less hassle when we get there.

Many thanks to the wonderful staff at the Urgent Care Unit.

Alan Ward, Sleaford