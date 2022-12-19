A reader has submitted a photo showing a fox on a quest to find food in the frost.

Photographer Paul Clark shared an image of a fox searching for a meal in a frosty field on the outskirts of Grantham.

Temperatures are set to rise again, following days of freezing weather conditions.

Winter Fox (61407618)

Do you have any nice pictures showing Grantham in the frost? Email them to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk