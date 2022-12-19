Grantham Journal reader shares picture of fox searching for meal in frosty field
Published: 11:42, 19 December 2022
| Updated: 11:43, 19 December 2022
A reader has submitted a photo showing a fox on a quest to find food in the frost.
Photographer Paul Clark shared an image of a fox searching for a meal in a frosty field on the outskirts of Grantham.
Temperatures are set to rise again, following days of freezing weather conditions.
Do you have any nice pictures showing Grantham in the frost? Email them to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk