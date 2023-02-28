Grantham Journal reader shares stunning photo of Northern Lights taken in Cranwell
Published: 12:25, 28 February 2023
| Updated: 12:26, 28 February 2023
A reader has captured a stunning picture of the Northern Lights over the Grantham area.
The Northern Lights have been visible in the UK for the last two nights, with people across the country taking stunning photos of the natural phenomenon.
Steve Fearn was one of those people, photographing the Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, near Byard's Leap in Cranwell.
