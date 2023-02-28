A reader has captured a stunning picture of the Northern Lights over the Grantham area.

The Northern Lights have been visible in the UK for the last two nights, with people across the country taking stunning photos of the natural phenomenon.

Steve Fearn was one of those people, photographing the Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, near Byard's Leap in Cranwell.

Aurora Borealis captured by Steve Fearn near Byards Leap, Cranwell. (62701724)

