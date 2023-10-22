Jane Grylls shares her thoughts on changes made to the Morrisons car park.

I’ve recently noticed that someone has decided to change the permitted route through the Morrisons car park, in particular the area under the pay and display car park.

In doing so, they do not appear to have realised that they are channelling everyone who wants to leave that area through a narrow gap, partially unsighted by several pillars, and with the risk of a complete blockage if just one vehicle parks poorly, and then out immediately into the area before the exit on to the road, which is inevitably busy with traffic from two other directions.

My experience today was such that I eventually just turned my engine off and waited for several minutes for any movement on the way out.

Naturally this queue waiting to leave also blocked the parked cars from getting out, and people who wanted to park from getting to a space.

In addition to that difficulty, anyone who wishes to go south or west, (on to the Dysart Road/Wide Westgate junction), from the covered area in the car park has to travel in a spiral which might take them 2.5 times the distance they would go if driving through the much wider gap which used to be both entrance and exit, inevitably adding to both added frustration and considerably more environmental pollution from idling engines.

I appreciate that the wider entrance does cause congestion problems for traffic when travelling both ways, but a possible solution is to get rid of the parking space on either side of the entrance, which would make turning and passing other vehicles much easier.

Jane Grylls

Harlaxton Road, Grantham.