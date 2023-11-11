Grantham Journal reader Linda Jackson shares her thoughts on the recent release of The Great Escaper, and how the Savoy cinema could help to commemorate World War Two.

I have been told that the film The Great Escaper featuring Michael Caine and the late Glenda Jackson, based on a true story, is a great film to see.

It is about a D-Day veteran who escapes his elderly care home to pay his last respects with fellow veterans on a beach in Normandy.

The Savoy Cinema in Grantham.

With 2024 commemorating 80 years since the end of World War Two, it is more important than ever as a community to help people remember and honour those people whose lives were directly impacted so greatly by this war.

We appreciate that the Savoy tries to encourage the elderly to see movies by offering a discounted show earlier in the morning, along with a cup of tea.

This is such a great offering and we encourage the Savoy to make this better known in the community.

Further, in the spirit of making the most of the Savoy as a place to gather community and at the same time appreciating the contribution of those people who lived during the time of WWII, we ask the Savoy if they could plan monthly events throughout 2024 to encourage these important people to continue to be involved and appreciated by the Grantham community.

These events could be a place where those who lived during WWII could see each other and share stories, both with each other and with other members of the community.

As the saying goes ‘Lest we forget’, indeed, let us not forget, and let us be proud of how far we have come.

In reply to Linda’s queries, a spokesperson for the Savoy said: “It's truly inspiring to watch a movie like The Great Escaper, which reminds us of the courage and bravery of our military veterans.

“We’re pleased to offer our Silver Screen showings every Wednesday morning at the discounted price of just £4.50 which includes a tea or coffee.

“The Great Escaper has already been available at these showings; however, we are now going to add a secondary showing this Wednesday for those who may have missed it.

“Looking ahead, as we approach the 80th anniversary of WWII’s end in 2024, we will certainly take any comments onboard and plan to arrange a special screening to commemorate and remember those whose lives were profoundly impacted by the war.

“For those interested we’d also like to mention that on November 29th, we're hosting a premiere screening of Battle Over Britain – a new film produced by the creators of Lancaster Skies and Spitfire Over Berlin.

“We're honoured to have Callum Burn (Director & Producer), Andrew Burn (Producer), Sam Parsons (Cinematographer), and Chris Clynes (Actor) present for a live Q&A.

“This film will be shown throughout December.”