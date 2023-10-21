Rod Hatherill shares his thoughts on the upcoming closure of Halifax in the High Street.

Another bank bites the dust, the Halifax in Grantham.

Predictable, but as long as people shun cash, inevitable. 'Digital currency'.

Grantham branch of Halifax

Its replacement is already everywhere slowly eliminating the world of cheques and cash. There is only one winner, as the concept of customer service is withdrawn, and they are the banks.

Beware also that your digital transactions will generate megabytes of personal data the banks can use or sell on.

Using cash stops this as it removes the link between customer and transaction.

The final terrifying step is when every point of sale has 'AI' facial recognition replacing chip and pin or fingerprint.

Let's be clear, a cashless economy will only benefit the banks, giving them more power but compromising our security.

Their brave new world will be a Cashless Nightmare for us.

Rod Hatherill

Lodge Way, Grantham.