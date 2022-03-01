A reader has sent in a photo of a sparrowhawk he spotted "feasting" in Grantham.

Cadlwell Smythe, of Barrowby Gate, saw the bird whilst driving down Dysart Road on Thursday (February 24).

He said: "I stopped my vehicle on Dysart Road. yesterday in order to not to hit this feasting Sparrowhawk."

Credit: Caldwell Smythe, a Sparrowhawk feasting on a piegon (55124585)

"I took out my camera to take a picture and then shoo it off the road.

"He easily lifted the Pigeon into the TK Maxx Car Park to continue lunch."

According to information from the RSPB, the feasting bird is most likely to be a female. They are bigger than the males and would be more able to catch a bird up to the size of a pigeon. The males can catch birds up to the size of a thrush.

As with all birds of prey, the females are bigger.