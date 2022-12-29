Home   News   Article

Grantham reader thanks ambulance crews and neighbours for their help as husband suffers a heart attack

By Columnist
Published: 16:00, 29 December 2022

A reader has written in to thank all those who did their best to help her husband, who sadly died after a heart attack.

Nadine Skerritt writes:

I would like to offer my sincere thanks to the two ambulance crews who arrived so quickly when my husband suffered a fatal heart attack.

Ambulance. Stock image (61189626)
Special thanks to Sophie, one of the crew, who drove me to Lincoln Hospital to be by his side.

I would also like to thank my amazing neighbours, Philip and Joanne and Shane and Helen, who did everything they could for Peter before the ambulance arrived.

I shall be forever grateful.

Finally to Luke and Jenny for always being there.

Grantham Health Opinion Columnist
