Grantham reader thanks ambulance crews and neighbours for their help as husband suffers a heart attack
Published: 16:00, 29 December 2022
A reader has written in to thank all those who did their best to help her husband, who sadly died after a heart attack.
Nadine Skerritt writes:
I would like to offer my sincere thanks to the two ambulance crews who arrived so quickly when my husband suffered a fatal heart attack.
Special thanks to Sophie, one of the crew, who drove me to Lincoln Hospital to be by his side.
I would also like to thank my amazing neighbours, Philip and Joanne and Shane and Helen, who did everything they could for Peter before the ambulance arrived.
I shall be forever grateful.
Finally to Luke and Jenny for always being there.