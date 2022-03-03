A letter from Journal reader Lynda North from Grantham:

After writing an email of complaint to Lincolnshire CC regarding the potholes under the bridge on Dysart Road and the large pothole on the junction of St Catherine’s Road and Harrowby Road, I received the following response from Kyra Nettle, Local Highways Manager on Friday.

As Lt Col J G Adkins suggested in his Journal letter on February 25, it seems that LCC “have NO control over the contractors they employ” (Bafour Beatty) and can only make hollow promises for any future repairs.