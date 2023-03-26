A Journal reader says they have collected over 50 discarded bags of dog muck in a Grantham field.

The reader, who asked not to be named, explained that, like many, they walk their dog across the fields adjacent to Barrowby Road, entering opposite Gloucester Road.

However, in the last few weeks, they say they have collected 50 discarded bags of dog muck at the entrance to the field.

The reader said: "I'm so angry.

"Why bag it if you are just going to throw it on the ground? I can tell it's the same person, as the bags are tied in exactly the same way.

"It's a largish dog and they must walk before 9am in the morning and again late afternoon, discarding at least two to three bags a day!"

They said that the bags are "not even biodegradable", and suggested that the person or people behind this needed to be "named and shamed".

"I will gladly return all their poo when they are identified," the reader added.