Love them or loathe them, the Christmas elves are back for the holiday season.

With just a few more days until they fly back to the North Pole, readers have been sharing their photos of what kinds of mischief and fun their elves have been getting up to when their back’s are turned.

From hanging from the ceiling, hiding in cupboards to drawing on faces with eye liner, the pictures certainly haven’t disappointed and have made us smile ... and given us plenty of ideas for our elves too!

Here are just a few of our favourite pictures of what your adorable little visitors have been up to over the past few weeks.