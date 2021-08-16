Readers have been sending in photos of their giant sunflowers to see if theirs can be crowned the tallest in Grantham.

Since publishing photos of Gordon Hilton's 10ft sunflower in the Grantham Journal on Friday, readers have been inundating us with photos of their own towering plants.

Mike Holroyd sent in a photo of his son's collection of sunflowers.

Mike Holroyd sent in this photo of his son's sunflowers that haven't bloomed yet but are already at 6ft. (50261413)

He said: "They haven't even bloomed yet but they're both taller than me and I'm nearly 6ft."

Louise Bailes also added her photo, adding: "Mine is at 10ft 6 and it's still growing."

Readers of all generations have been getting in on the challenge.

Louise Bailes stands next to her 10ft6 tall sunflower. (50261422)

Josh Doust is feeling confident after photographing his two-year-old son next to their sunflower.

He said: "I have a feeling our sunflower is bigger than the one in the article. It's a beast!"

Josh Doust's two-year-old son with their sunflower. (50262015)

Andrew Ablitt added: "My youngest daughter Bella was so proud of her attempt at growing a sunflower."

Keep your sunflower photos coming. Email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk

Dave Hallam is dwarfed by his 10ft9 sunflower! (50261433)

Eleanor Craythorn sent in this photo of her sunflower. (50261407)

Lawko Osman's sunflower is growing. (50261410)

Riley and Emily are very proud of their sunflower. (50261416)

Jamie Anderson sent in this impressive photo of his sunflower (50261419)

mgjp sunflowers (50261427)