Readers' pictures show extent of bus depot blaze in Grantham

By Graham Newton
Published: 18:17, 11 February 2021
 | Updated: 18:26, 11 February 2021

Readers pictures show the extent of the fire which has severely damaged six buses this afternoon.

The fire broke out just after 3.30pm at the Centrebus depot off Spittlegate Level.

Fire crews from Grantham, Newark and Stamford attended the blaze.

A Journal reader took this picture of the bus depot fire from a field near the A1. (44382919)Thick black smoke rises from the depot. Photo: Bryan Down (44382921)John Burgess took this picture of the fire from the Hills and Hollows. (44382924)A photo of the blaze by John Manterfield. (44382926)John Manterfield took this picture of the blaze. (44382928)Sue Eve took this picture of the smoke rising from the depot. (44382930)This photo by Roger Mortiss shows clearly the extent of the damage in the depot. (44382933)Six buses were damaged in the blaze. Photo: Roger Mortiss (44382935)

Nobody is reported to have been hurt in the incident.

Residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed as a thick black plume of smoke rose from the blaze.

