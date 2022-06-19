Readers have sent in their photos of poppy fields which make for an amazing sight off Barrowby Road in Grantham.

One has been sent in by Nisha Sathish who said it was an “amazing” sight.

Another was sent to us by Roger Graves who said: "A beautiful display of poppies off Barrowby Road sadly to be replaced by 750 houses!"

Poppy field off Barrowby Road, Grantham, by Nisha Sathish. (57281291)

A picture of the poppy field off Barrowby Road, Grantham, taken by Roger Graves. (57390191)

Almost 450 homes were approved earlier this year by South Kesteven District Council for the Rectory Farm development off Barrowby Road.