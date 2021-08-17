Journal readers gave their thoughts as news broke that a trailer manufacturer had gone into administration.

Joint administrators have been appointed to Fruehauf Ltd, based on Houghton Road, Grantham, "to secure the long-term future of the business", according to Carl Jackson, chief executive at Quantuma and joint administrator.

Fruehauf employs 100 staff on its 64 acre site.

Fruehauf, based on Houghton Road. (50275678)

Grantham Journal readers had their say, with many saying it was "a shame" to see the news.

Jamie Clare commented: "Not surprised. [I] did some contract work for them a few years ago and there methods for design, software and approach were considered modern in the 90s at a push.

"You have to innovate and when I asked why they didn’t use 3D design software like the competition I was told that staff told them they would leave if forced to use it. Their fate was decided then in my eyes."

Doreen Bass said: "Such a shame. Should imagine it will have a knock on a effect on local businesses."

Andrew Reynolds added: "Definitely not a surprise. Such a sad outcome for such a well established brand though."

Colin Wren worked on the site for seven years in the 1990s and said that he was "gutted for them".

Andrew Clifford Higgs said: "It is a shame, I had a good look round the factory last year and to be honest it was great to see the process from sheet plate to complete trailers, it’s hard to see why it’s not a successful business, unless it’s historical debts messing things up."

Founded in 2010, Fruehauf produces a range of tipper and rigid trailers, quality control systems and techniques.

Malcolm Jessop commented: "Hope the company finds a buyer soon as we did manufacture goods once in the town and were very good at it."