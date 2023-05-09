Readers have sent in more photos to show how they celebrated the coronation.
The Grantham Journal readers have sent in their pictures from how they celebrated the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday (May 6).
Elysia Herbert is pictured enjoying the Oasby and Aisby coronation event on Sunday (May 7).
Residents and staff at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, in Beacon Lane, held a coronation party for the big day.
The Kennington family held their own party to celebrate the event.
The 1st Colsterworth Beavers, Cubs and Scouts had a ‘big lunch’ at Colsterworth Village Hall, which turned out to be a “fantastic day”.
Residents along Mendip Close, in Gonerby Hill Foot, held their own street party on Sunday.
Michael Drake organised the whole day of celebrations along Valley Road in Grantham. Despite the weather, the day’s celebrations still carried on.
Residents along Welby Gardens and Gladstone Terrace held a King’s tea party.
Other celebrations that took part across the weekend included a parade through town, the Picnic on the Green and the Grantham Journal Children’s Fund SUNday FUNday.
Look out for a spread of readers' coronation pictures in the Journal issue this Friday (May 12).