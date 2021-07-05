Home   News   Article

Fair comes to Grantham – and pictures show a good time was had

By Marie Bond
Published: 11:39, 05 July 2021
A Grantham park was filled with noise and colour as it played host to what should have been the Mid-Lent Fair – and readers have shared dozens of photos showing them having a good time.

Rides filled Wyndham Park from Wednesday till yesterday (Sunday), following two years of the traditional town centre fair being cancelled because of the Covid pandemic.

Although hosted by South Kesteven District Council, the event was organised and managed by the Showmen’s Guild. The Guild was responsible for ensuring restrictions were adhered to, and to be in control of visitor numbers, staggered entry times, one-way systems, sanitising stations, sanitisation and spacing of equipment and face covering requirements.

Reggie, taken by Ania Majchrzak (48882145)Photo: Cara Stubbs (48882147)Photo: Charlotte Vessey (48882149)Photo: Chris Graves (48882151)Claire Hack;s two sons ride the train. (48882153)Photo: Claire Tully (48882157)Photo: Daniela Weaver (48882159)Photo: Debbie Hatcher (48882164)Photo: Dionne Newton (48882168)Photo: Emilija Fryer (48882172)Franky, taken by Lauren Mann (48882174)Photo: Hattie Moreton (48882183)Photo: Helen Locking (48882185)Michele Stewart heads on to the pirate ship, by Ian Hides (48882187)Janey Clare's sons had a great time. (48882189)Photo: Kerry Taylor (48882191)Photo: Kerry Taylor (48882198)Photo: Kimberley Snow (48882205)Mila's first time at the fair, said Lana-Rose Rowland (48882208)Photo: Lucy Wraight (48882210)Photo: Mandy Clater (48882213)Photo: Marissa Ferreira (48882221)Photo: Miskiniene Raminta (48882226)Farrars' dodgems with Albert John Evans' waltzers in the background, taken by Paul Johnson. (48882231)Rae and Joey Wilson, by Paul Paul Johnson (48882235)The 'waltzer boys' take a brief break, said Paul Johnson. (48882246)Photo: Penny Gerrard (48882262)Photo: Princess Juliana Johnson (48882265)Photo: Roger Mortiss (48882269)Photo: Roger Mortiss (48882271)Photo: Roger Mortiss (48882279)Photo: Roger Mortiss (48882286)Photo: Sam Pacey (48882293)Photo: Sam Pacey (48882290)Photo: Samantha Orner Makwana (48882297)Photo: Samantha Orner Makwana (48882295)"My daughter won some rides, lucky girl," said Sarah Perry (48882299)Photo: Sarah Stepanova (48882302)Photo: Sarah Stepanova (48882307)Photo: Sarah Stepanova (48882315)Photo: Siobhan Quinn (48882317)Photo: Tara Swallow (48882319)Photo: Zoe Edwards (48882323)Photo: Zoe Edwards (48882321)
