A Grantham park was filled with noise and colour as it played host to what should have been the Mid-Lent Fair – and readers have shared dozens of photos showing them having a good time.

Rides filled Wyndham Park from Wednesday till yesterday (Sunday), following two years of the traditional town centre fair being cancelled because of the Covid pandemic.

Although hosted by South Kesteven District Council, the event was organised and managed by the Showmen’s Guild. The Guild was responsible for ensuring restrictions were adhered to, and to be in control of visitor numbers, staggered entry times, one-way systems, sanitising stations, sanitisation and spacing of equipment and face covering requirements.