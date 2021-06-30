Grantham Journal readers share their pictures as Euro 2020 fever takes hold
Published: 16:43, 30 June 2021
| Updated: 16:45, 30 June 2021
TVs were on across Grantham as football fans cheered on England against Germany on Tuesday afternoon.
Meanwhile some saw the action in person at Wembley, as the Three Lions went against Germany in the knockout stages of Euro 2020.
We asked our Facebook friends to send in their pictures as football fever took hold.
Gallery1
England went on to win 2-0 and will play Ukraine on Saturday, in Rome.