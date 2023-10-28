Two readers share their thoughts on the latest details revealed by South Kesteven District Council on the addition of a purple bin for a separate card and paper collection.

Where is bin meant to go?

So now we are being told (TOLD) not asked by SKDC that they are going to put another bin in our yards / gardens. Have we no rights to our properties these days of what we have on them.

I for one will be leaving it on the footpath where they dump it.

It can stay out there as long as they want it too as a fly tip.

I use my yard for all sorts of things, but if they want to rent a space I might be able to find a bit of room for six hundred pounds a year.

We are already told not to put the bins out at night but make sure they are out by seven thirty in the morning thus dictating what time I get up, and also told to take labels off of jars and tins and wash them out, separate plastic off cardboard etc.

The next thing you know we will be told to be outside when the wagon comes to load it ourselves then follow it to the sorting shed for processing.

If they spent the money and time sorting dirty scruffy Grantham out from all the overgrown footpaths, and weeds growing on the edge of footpaths and side of the roads and empty shop doorways, and things dumped in the streets, it would be a lot nicer place to walk around.

Gerald Whysall, Thames Road, Grantham

Following your online report, could you please ask as a reporter, South Kesteven Council just where residents where homeowners are going to put all these ugly bins on their own properties?

So far we have a black general waste bin, grey recycle bin, and I have two paid for green bins as do other householders. With the additional purple lid bin that takes it to five ugly bins per household?

Streets are already littered with them, have you asked SKDC why bin collections are not made overnight like they are in Europe, instead of bin lorries operating in the day and paths all littered with daleks?

This is a step to far, and I believe the following will happen, some people won’t bother using a purple lid bin and won’t accept another one from SKDC, instead they will put cardboard and paper in the black bin, inside black bags instead.

One other point, bin collection operatives are already in short numbers on the bin rounds.

I regularly see them "all running at the back of the waste vehicles" to get the round finished? Why is that allowed, will they all be getting a pay increase for the additional work being conveniently pushed on them, who is asking the right questions?

Gene Plews, Witham on the Hill