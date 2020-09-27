We've got three more examples of 'Dozy Parkers' for you this week as more readers get behind the Journal’s campaign to rid the streets of pesky parkers.

One reader was infuriated by the actions of a motorist who parked directly on the pavement in Hornsby Road, Grantham.

The snapper said: "The pavement is regularly used by someone with a mobility scooter who would now have to go on to the road to get by."

Hornsby Road. (42403474)

Cyclists will have a problem with the next photo which clearly shows a black vehicle parked directly across a cycle lane.

The snapper said: "This one thinks it’s just fine to park in the cycle lane on Belton Lane. But, hey ho, who is going stop them?"

Belton Lane. (42403480)

We've saved the best till last though with a snap of a vehicle parked across a dropped kerb and on a corner!

The reader said: "The driver just doesn't care about anyone else."

Albion Street. (42403569)

- If you spot the work of a 'Dozy Parker', take a photo and email it, with details, to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk