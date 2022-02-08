Readers have submitted pictures of inconsiderate parking around the town.

The first photo shows parked vehicle on Hudson Way, Grantham.

Taken on Monday, February 7, the picture shows a car parked on the bendy road which is used by children going to and from school and elderly people.

A vehicle parked on Hudson Way, Grantham. (54755340)

Two photographs taken outside Belmont Community School on February 4 shows cars parked inconsiderately.

The first photo submitted by the reader shows numerous cars parked by drivers ignoring the School Safety Zone, which the reader said "is there for a reason".

The second photo shows cars parked restricting the width of the entrance to First Avenue at its junction with Harrowby Lane, whilst also blocking access for residents by parking over dropped kerbs.

Numerous cars parked by drivers ignoring the School Safety Zone. (54755353)

Cars parked at the entrance to First Avenue at its junction with Harrowby Lane. (54755356)

A reader submitted the below photo, taken on Blenheim Way. They said: "Large drive, wide road.... but no, I'll block the path."

A car parked on Blenheim Way. (54755348)

What do you think of the parking in and around Grantham? Have you photographed examples of inconsiderate parking? Send your pictures to comment@granthamjournal.co.uk.