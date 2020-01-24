'Ready-built' council homes arrive by lorry in Grantham

Fourteen ready-made council houses are being craned into place in Grantham this week to help meet the demand for affordable housing across South Kesteven.

They form part of South Kesteven District Council’s £30m commitment over the next five years to deliver quality social housing across the district.

Two of the modular one-bedroom units were lifted into place at Kinoulton Court, Grantham, yesterday, with another eight being delivered throughout today.