'Ready-built' Grantham council homes 'ready to move into by summer'
Published: 10:03, 03 May 2020
Ten innovative modular homes in Grantham are now nearing completion.
The development of the one-bedroom units on Kinoulton Court form part of South Kesteven District Council’s £30 million commitment over the next five years to deliver social housing across the district.
The newly-applied brick slip cladding completes the exterior, aiming to make them look and feel like traditionally built homes but with the advantages of a modern construction.
Read moreGrantham
More by this authorTracey Davies