'Ready-built' Grantham council homes 'ready to move into by summer'

By Tracey Davies
Published: 10:03, 03 May 2020

Ten innovative modular homes in Grantham are now nearing completion.

The development of the one-bedroom units on Kinoulton Court form part of South Kesteven District Council’s £30 million commitment over the next five years to deliver social housing across the district.

The newly-applied brick slip cladding completes the exterior, aiming to make them look and feel like traditionally built homes but with the advantages of a modern construction.

