Controversial 'ready-built' modular homes in Grantham are to be handed over to South Kesteven council
Published: 16:40, 02 June 2020
| Updated: 16:41, 02 June 2020
Innovative 'ready-built' homes for people who need affordable housing have been completed and are being handed over to South Kesteven District Council before they are allocated to those in need of a home.
The finishing touches are being made to 10 new properties at Kinoulton Court, Grantham, and a further four on Earlesfield Lane.
The modular homes, the first of their kind in the area, were delivered by lorry, lowered into place - pipe work and electrics were already fitted - then roofed and cladded before outdoor landscaping, parking space and driveways were added.
