Reality TV Star Lights Up the Vale of Belvoir at Christmas Lights Switch On

Former Queen of the Jungle and Made in Chelsea star Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo switched on the Christmas lights at Belvoir's Engine Yard this week.

The reality TV star lead the countdown in front of more than 1,500 visitors at the event on Wednesday night, in support of Hope Against Cancer. The opening of Santa’s Grotto, live music from a brass band and carol singers added to the magical Christmas atmosphere.

Lady Violet Manners said: “What a fantastic evening. It was wonderful to welcome Toff to the Vale of Belvoir for the first time, as well as so many visitors and celebrate the start of our Christmas season.

“We love this time of year at Belvoir as the Castle and Engine Yard both look so magical. With Santa’s Grotto, free to enter Christmas Fairs, and fantastic retailers in the Engine Yard, as well as extended opening at the Castle, we hope you’ll join us for the festive season.”

This year will also see Belvoir Castle open for an extended period bwtween 25-29 November and 1-6 December with the interior of the castle dressed for the festive season with sparkles and spectacularly decorated Christmas trees.

There’s also plenty going on at the Engine Yard for visitors of all ages. Children can meet Santa in his magical Grotto on selected dates between 20 November to 22 December.

As well as the array of quality retailers in the Engine Yard, there will be free to enter Christmas Fairs taking place every weekend starting with the Golden Button Christmas Fair offering quality gifts, clothes and food from 20 November followed by the Golden Button Countryside Christmas Fair for all things relating to country pursuits, the Golden Button Festive Food and Drink Fair and an extended popular monthly Makers Market.

For further information, times and prices and to book online, visit: www.belvoircastle.com and www.engineyardbelvoir.com

