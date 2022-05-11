Health chiefs have reassured menopausal women in Lincolnshire who have struggled to get hold of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) products.

The Government has created a HRT task force after increased demand has led to supply shortages across the country.

A Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group spokesperson said:"There has been a shortage of some HRT products for some time and this is not something that is unique to Lincolnshire as it is being experienced nationally.

Women in Lincolnshire are reassured over HRT supply PHOTO: Stock

"In Lincolnshire pharmacists and GPs are working together to find suitable alternatives where this is necessary. The Department of Health and Social Care has recently appointed Vaccine Taskforce Director General Madelaine McTernan to spearhead a new HRT Supply Taskforce to identify ways to support the HRT supply chain and address shortages some women are facing on a limited number of products."

Demand for HRT has dramatically risen with a 38% increase in the number of prescription items over the last seven years and there are over 70 HRT products available in the UK.