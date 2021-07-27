An autistic woman who opened a cafe on the A52 last year is looking to run coffee mornings to support others with learning difficulties.

Charlotte Barnes who runs the Route 52 Cafe next to Roman Garage, just off the A52, are set to host a weekly coffee morning from Monday at 10am for people with learning difficulties.

Having opened back in September 2020, Charlotte has since revamped the cafe, and have been back up and running since June 30 following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

The newly revamped Route 52 Cafe. (49623664)

With help from friends and family, Charlotte opened the cafe after restoring the derelict building that was on the site previously.

Charlotte said: “We are really happy that we are open again.

“Being autistic myself, I would like to offer a safe calming environment for people with autism and learning difficulties.

From left: Charlotte Barnes, Fiona Barney, Sally Clutten (41222265)

“I would very much like to open the café Monday mornings for people with learning difficulties/special-needs to have a group.”

“It’s something I really want to explore and trying to help stay people in the same situation as myself with anxiety and additional needs who can’t cope in a busy environment.”

To find out more, visit the cafe’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/route52cafe/