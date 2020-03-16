A torchlit procession and special service to mark the 1,300th anniversary of the death of St Wulfram have been postponed because of the coronavirus situation.

A special reception for the relic of St Wulfram was due to take place at the Guildhall on Friday evening with the saint's skull being carried in a procession to St Wulfram's Church where the relic would be kept on display for a few months.

The skull was due to be brought from France by the Abbot of St Wandrille. More than 100 people have died of the virus in France and many more are in intensive care.

This week's St Wulfram's celebrations have been postponed. (31711089)

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wufram's Church, said: "It is with great sadness that both the Abbot of St Wandrille and Fr Stuart have taken the difficult decision to postpone the Wulfram celebrations this Friday (March 20).

"This decision has not been taken lightly but done with what we hope are the best intentions.

"Although the border to France is still open, the Abbey of St Wandrille is in lockdown, the situation here is changing daily and the situation in France is very serious.

"The generous act of trust in bringing the last relic of Wulfram to Grantham, from the Abbot and community of St Wandrille, is a remarkable and unique testament to the shared faith we have. Within this we are agreed in our belief that we need to play our part in reducing any possible risk to human health.

"The communities of St Wandrille and St Wulfram’s are united in a shared history around Wulfram, and the faith he shared. We hold in prayer all those affected by the coronavirus, and the medical personnel who will have the heavy load of ministering to those in need."

The torchlight procession was due to include the people of Grantham, local, regional, national and international dignitaries, representatives of all the Benedictine Houses in England, huge images of Wulfram, Ragbod (the king of Fresiha), with children in costumes, music and other senior church representatives.

It is hoped the event can be held later in the year.

