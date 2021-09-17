Recitals return to St Wulfram's Church in Grantham with songs from hit musicals

To relaunch the Saturday morning recital series at St Wulfram's Church, Elaine Bishop (mezzo soprano) and Dr Tim Williams (piano) will present ‘Maybe this time’ - a light-hearted recital of songs from hit musicals currently running in London’s West End.

The recital will take place tomorrow (Saturday, September 18) and will feature music from classic and contemporary musicals, the recital will contain songs from musicals including Les Miserables, Anything Goes, Wicked, Matilda, Mary Poppins and Cabaret amongst others.

The recital will take place in St Wulfram's Church Grantham at 11.30am and finish at around 12.15pm. Admission to the concert is free but there will be a retiring collection in aid of St Wulfram's Music Fund. The church coffee shop will be open throughout the concert.

Saturday morning recitals are returning to St Wulfram's Church, Grantham. (43432078)

Elaine is a mezzo-soprano, singing teacher and musical director based in Grantham. She has built up a reputation as an accomplished performer with various UK and international companies at the International Gilbert and Sullivan Festival and was nominated 'Best Character Actress' in 2011.

Elaine has also performed with professional opera companies, recent credits include HMS Pinafore (Raymond Gubbay Productions), Trial by Jury (Opera Minima) and Utopia (G&S Opera Company). She has performed in prestigious national and international venues including the Royal Albert Hall, The Barbican and St Paul's Cathedral, Bridgewater Hall (Manchester), Symphony Hall (Birmingham), Usher Hall (Edinburgh) and Cologne Cathedral (Germany).

Alongside teaching singing, she is currently the Musical Director for the Harrowby Singers and Chairperson of Grantham Operatic Society.