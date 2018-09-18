Recognition pours in for Leadenham Teahouse

Leadenham Teahouse has been named a finalist in the Rural Business Awards.

The success follows it having to close for six weeks from June after it was flooded when a storm blocked drains.

Three inches of water inside caused damage, needing the premises at 2 Main Road to undergo a drying out period, deep clean and refurbishment.

Co-owner Katie Mace,said: “This was devastating after three years of building up the business from scratch.

“As a small rural business we have had to have resilience and bounce back quickly. It’s important to us shout out that we are reopen and refurbished. The Teahouse is uniquely located within the village Post Office. It’s vital that we remain busy to ensure to survival of our Post Office here. “

The business re-opened in time for the August 5 Leadenham artisan market and festival and hosted 40 stalls, plus live music and dancers.

Katie added: “Staying positive has been key to a successful reopening. We recently found out that we have been selected as a finalist in the National and prestigious ‘Rural Business Awards 2018. We are so proud to be in the final. It is an honour to be at the same award ceremony with other category finalists including some industry heroes of ours, Belvoir Fruit Farms and Colston Basset Dairy who also supply us.”

Joint founder of the Rural Business Awards, Anna Price, said:“We were really impressed with the drive and innovation shown by the mother and two daughters who set up this successful teahouse in order to secure the future of the village’s Post Office. Katie Mace and Kirsty Kershaw have clearly put their heart and soul into creating this highly successful business which has customers flocking from far and wide to taste their tasty cakes and enjoy Leadenham’s cosy English tearoom atmosphere.

“Not only that, they are supporting local rural producers and are clearly very involved in their community too.”