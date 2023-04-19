April saw a record number of volunteers turn out to RiverCare's monthly litter pick.

Grantham RiverCare set out on two litter picks this month with the first on April 1, where they joined forces with National Trust volunteers and the second on April 18, where a record number 34 volunteers turned out for the 123rd litter pick.

The first litter pick of the month, alongside the National Trust volunteers, was in aid of Keep Britain Tidy's Great British Spring Clean.

A spokesperson for Grantham RiverCare said: "The KBT campaign nationally saw over 400,000 bags of litter taken off the streets and out of the ecosystem, a magnificent achievement by all.

"Locally, we contributed 70 bags to this total, which took 21 hours of effort to collect."

On April 18, volunteers aged six to 60 years and above helped to clean the river corridor and surrounding streets.

The spokesperson added: "With the recent heavy rain, the river was running full and fast, so sensibly, we didn’t enter the water!

"The ‘treasure trove’ of discarded items this time included over 140 drinks containers, including glass and plastic bottles and cans, roughly 40 per cent of the haul.

"Other notable items included a lump hammer, 3D glasses, an old FM radio and a very rusty shovel.

"The problem with vapes is still very much an issue with 44 elements picked up and disposed of properly."

The next RiverCare litter pick will take place on Saturday, May 20.

If anyone is interested in helping Grantham RiverCare, they can get in touch via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rivercaregrantham/.

More information can also be found by contacting Ian Simmons on 07950 000928 or David Martin on 07739 864490.