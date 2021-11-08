Record numbers attend Grantham's biggest beer festival at St Wulfram's Church

A record number of visitors visited St Wulfram’s Church for this year’s beer festival.

The St Wulfram’s Beer Festival, run jointly this year by the church and the Grantham branch of CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale), was deemed a "huge success."

As well as different ales on offer, there was also ciders, perries, gin and mead accompanied by three nights of live music.

The Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival (52917767)

Father Stuart Cradduck of St Wulfram's Church hopes the festival will become a permanent fixture in the Grantham calendar.

He added: "The festival not only gathered people from the town but far and wide with people travelling from all over the country to be with us. We had three nights of excellent entertainment and the bar was drunk dry.

"The whole event has a number of different aims, to continue to raise the profile of good traditional ales, to continue to welcome people into St Wulfram’s and to raise money for our charities.

The Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival (52917770)

"Thank you to everyone who supported the Beer Festival and we look forward to continuing to welcome you into your church as we move towards Christmas. "

The next events to be held at St Wulfram's Church is the Festival of Angels, starting on Friday, November 19, followed by the Christmas Tree festival with skating rink.

The Grantham Ark sleep out is also back at Grantham House on Friday, December 3.

The Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival (52917773)

For more information on all the events, visit www.stwulfram.churchdesk.com

The Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival (52917776)

'Land of Hops and Glory' beer festival at St Wulfram's Church. (52869197)

Steve Newbold and Adam Bishop (52869212)

Flick Hamnett-Day (52869206)

'Land of Hops and Glory' beer festival at St Wulfram's Church. (52869100)

'Land of Hops and Glory' beer festival at St Wulfram's Church. (52869133)

Paul Rutcven and Roger Stafford at 'Land of Hops and Glory' beer festival at St Wulfram's Church. (52869181)

Father Clay Roundtree at 'Land of Hops and Glory' beer festival at St Wulfram's Church. (52869189)

Photos: Toby Roberts and Darren Greenwood