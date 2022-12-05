A fun run saw a record turnout as people dressed up as Father Christmas to take part.

The Grantham Santa Fun Run and Walk, organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, took place yesterday morning (Sunday) across Wyndham Park and Queen Elizabeth Park.

This was the third time that the event was held, with more people taking part than ever before.

A crowd of Santas at the start line. (61101520)

The 198 participants could take on a 2.5km route, with an optional extension to 5km.

This turnout was an increase of around 30 people on last year's event.

Everyone who took part was awarded with a Santa Fun Run medal.

And they're off! (61101523)

Rotarian Bob McKinlay, part of the organising team, said: "This is the third time we've run it and each time, the number has increased. It was a fantastically exciting event, seeing 200 Santa Clauses all running together.

"There were lots of kids. They really enjoyed it. Everybody seemed to have a great time.

"It's a great community event. The Mayor stayed on to distribute the medals and he seemed to enjoy it quite a lot. Everybody who took part got a medal."

There was a record turnout for the 2022 Grantham Santa Fun Run and Walk. (61101504)

An elf and Santa running together. (61101536)

All smiles at the fun run. (61101541)

People of all ages enjoyed the fun run. (61101544)

People of all ages enjoyed the fun run. (61101528)

Amy Carlyle with her medal. (61101547)

Grantham Mayor, Graham Jeal, handing out medals to participants. (61101550)

