Coronavirus cases confirmed by tests have risen in South Kesteven.

Figures from Public Health England show that South Kesteven has seen an increase in 24 cases since yesterday (October 19), up from 982 cases to 1,006. The figure means less than one per cent of South Kesteven residents have had, or currently have, the virus this year.

The number of deaths recorded in the district is 54.

Coronavirus

The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures show 123 cases in Lincolnshire, taking the total to

The NHS has reported one further death at Lincolnshire Community Health Service, confirmed on October 19.

Meanwhile, the government’s own death tally, which includes those both in and out of hospitals and those of residents in hospitals outside the county, increased by four. It includes three Lincolnshire residents.